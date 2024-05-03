PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $84.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.41% from the stock’s current price.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

Get PayPal alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.