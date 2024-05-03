PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Down 2.4% After Earnings Miss

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $65.64 and last traded at $66.32. 6,715,668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 16,466,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.92.

The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,561,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PayPal by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,774 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,930 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in PayPal by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,533,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,700 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in PayPal by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,882,000 after acquiring an additional 958,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.44.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

