Peel Hunt Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$82.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt from C$74.00 to C$82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Veritas Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$72.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$64.77. The firm has a market cap of C$32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.66. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$52.15 and a 12-month high of C$74.72.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of C$426.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$381.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.5534463 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.96, for a total value of C$109,491.69. In related news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.96, for a total value of C$109,491.69. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 18,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.02, for a total value of C$1,156,052.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,782. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.