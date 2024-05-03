Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.276 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Perrigo has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Perrigo has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Perrigo to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

NYSE PRGO opened at $33.05 on Friday. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PRGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In related news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $649,466.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 9,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $252,130.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $544,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $475,227. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

