Persimmon (LON:PSN) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Persimmon Price Performance

LON PSN opened at GBX 1,312.50 ($16.49) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Persimmon has a 12 month low of GBX 925 ($11.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,501 ($18.85). The stock has a market cap of £4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,640.63, a PEG ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,315.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,303.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dean K. Finch acquired 7,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,315 ($16.52) per share, for a total transaction of £100,216.15 ($125,883.87). Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

