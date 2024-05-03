Petrofac (LON:PFC) Stock Price Down 28.6%

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 28.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.28 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13). Approximately 59,652,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 719% from the average daily volume of 7,284,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.70 ($0.18).

Petrofac Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of £54.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29, a P/E/G ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sara Akbar bought 18,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £4,928.30 ($6,190.55). 16.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

