Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.350 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.35 EPS.
Pfizer Price Performance
Shares of PFE stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $40.37.
Pfizer Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PFE
About Pfizer
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pfizer
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Carvana’s Q1 Earnings: A Profitability U-Turn
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Banks Were Right in Boosting Shake Shack Stock Before Earnings
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- For Cardinal Health, the Proof Will be in Its Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.