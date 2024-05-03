Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $143.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.81.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

