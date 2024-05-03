Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wedbush from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s previous close.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.96, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $733,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,979.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $733,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,979.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,077.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,471 shares of company stock worth $5,773,431. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,348,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,165,000 after buying an additional 1,439,595 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 43.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,122,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,639,000 after buying an additional 3,390,924 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,925 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,305,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,887,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,179,000 after purchasing an additional 64,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

