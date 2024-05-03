Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $38.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.82.

Pinterest Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PINS opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.96, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.44.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,471 shares of company stock worth $5,773,431 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

