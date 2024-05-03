Piper Sandler Boosts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $43.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RRC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Range Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Range Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an underweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.62.

Range Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.85.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 17.9% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 54,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 57.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 154,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

