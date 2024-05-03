Piper Sandler Downgrades Macerich (NYSE:MAC) to Underweight

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Macerich Stock Performance

NYSE MAC opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63. Macerich has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 38.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Macerich

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 655,667 shares in the company, valued at $11,277,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Edward C. Coppola sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,667 shares in the company, valued at $10,812,695.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 655,667 shares in the company, valued at $11,277,472.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,030 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Macerich by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Macerich by 36.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 87,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Macerich by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

