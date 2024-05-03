Piper Sandler Lowers Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Price Target to $13.00

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of LEG opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $33.11.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 294,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

