Piper Sandler Lowers PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Price Target to $17.00

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
PCB Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PCB opened at $15.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $19.03.
PCB Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCB Bancorp
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.
PCB Bancorp Company Profile
PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PCB Bancorp
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.