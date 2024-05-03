Piper Sandler Lowers PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Price Target to $17.00

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCB opened at $15.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $19.03.

PCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $67,021.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,451,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,147,740.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought 15,509 shares of company stock worth $247,400 in the last quarter. 25.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

