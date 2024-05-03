Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFC) Shares Down 0.5%

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 103.50 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.30). Approximately 14,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 104,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.31).

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 103.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 103.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £315.13 million and a PE ratio of 2.09.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

