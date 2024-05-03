Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Down to $1.39

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.28. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 657,739 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PSNY

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,833,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 273,479 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 574,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.