Predator Oil & Gas (LON:PRD) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.35 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.68 ($0.12). 344,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,863,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

Predator Oil & Gas Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market cap of £54.71 million, a PE ratio of -925.00 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.05.

Predator Oil & Gas Company Profile

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. The company owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

