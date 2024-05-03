PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui Sells 1,569 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $130,274.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,617,006.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.92. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.82 and a 52-week high of $86.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.62%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,177,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,489,000 after buying an additional 133,814 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 43.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,311 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 77.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,249 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 114.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 492,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,692,000 after buying an additional 263,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

