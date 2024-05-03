Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO David Mountcastle Sells 2,320 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) CFO David Mountcastle sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $42,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,444.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Mountcastle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $69,889.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $30.15.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.97%. Privia Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 115.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,721.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

