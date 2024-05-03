Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Matthew Shawn Morris Sells 11,059 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold 11,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $203,706.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,260.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PRVA stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 96.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81.
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,399,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,779,000 after buying an additional 804,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 26.3% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 281,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 58,640 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
