Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Matthew Shawn Morris Sells 11,059 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold 11,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $203,706.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,260.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

PRVA stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 96.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRVA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,399,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,779,000 after buying an additional 804,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 26.3% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 281,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 58,640 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

