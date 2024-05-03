Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Thomas Bartrum Sells 2,252 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $41,481.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,138.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,278,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,740,000 after acquiring an additional 274,345 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,399,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,779,000 after acquiring an additional 804,304 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,656,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,104,000 after acquiring an additional 45,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,040,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,921,000 after acquiring an additional 62,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,505,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,621,000 after acquiring an additional 111,538 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

