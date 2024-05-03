PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $57.23 and last traded at $55.98, with a volume of 362485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRCT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Insider Activity at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 5,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $265,034.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,182.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,149 shares of company stock worth $4,653,720 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 98.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 23.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 37,179 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

