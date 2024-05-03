Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Sundar Subramanian Sells 584 Shares

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 584 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $29,135.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,858.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sundar Subramanian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Sundar Subramanian sold 5,799 shares of Progress Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $304,911.42.

On Friday, February 9th, Sundar Subramanian sold 2,475 shares of Progress Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $142,015.50.

Progress Software Stock Performance

PRGS opened at $50.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.59. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.95. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.91 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 9.67%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Progress Software by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Progress Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

