Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) President Michael E. Sturmer Sells 4,515 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $144,254.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,142,214.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Progyny Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.61.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $269.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Progyny by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGNY

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.