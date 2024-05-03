ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.72, but opened at $9.25. ProPetro shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 975,121 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. ProPetro had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $405.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PUMP. TheStreet lowered shares of ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 11.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at $267,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 7.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 15.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $986.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

