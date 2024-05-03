ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $43.11

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.11 and traded as low as $36.05. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $36.26, with a volume of 6,571,426 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LB Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Essex LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

