Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $88.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.40. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Provident Financial worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

