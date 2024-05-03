Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) CEO Ralph A. Larossa Sells 1,374 Shares of Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PEG stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $70.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,509,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,020,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,879,225,000 after buying an additional 726,613 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,049,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,173,000 after buying an additional 87,974 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,156,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,395,000 after buying an additional 170,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,612,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,407,000 after buying an additional 221,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.