Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,270.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,322 shares of company stock worth $607,376. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $70.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $70.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

