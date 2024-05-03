Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Position Trimmed by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,401 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.34% of Puma Biotechnology worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 279,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 164,931 shares in the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of PBYI opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.22 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 58.21% and a net margin of 9.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

