PVH Corp. (PVH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 5th

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.

PVH has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. PVH has a dividend payout ratio of 1.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PVH to earn $12.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.2%.

PVH Stock Performance

PVH stock opened at $110.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.24. PVH has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $141.15.

Insider Activity at PVH

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

