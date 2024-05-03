Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Tire Co., Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Canadian Tire in a report released on Sunday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Canadian Tire’s current full-year earnings is $11.19 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.72 EPS.

Shares of TSE CTC opened at C$230.00 on Wednesday. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$228.85 and a 52-week high of C$325.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$786.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$245.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$260.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Canadian Tire ( TSE:CTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$4.81 by C($1.43). The company had revenue of C$4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.84 billion. Canadian Tire had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.03%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio is 185.19%.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

