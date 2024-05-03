Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for R1 RCM Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for R1 RCM in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the healthcare provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for R1 RCM’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RCM. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

R1 RCM Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in R1 RCM by 37.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,564 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in R1 RCM by 28.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,997 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in R1 RCM by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,017,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $105,757,000 after acquiring an additional 229,104 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in R1 RCM by 4.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,621 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in R1 RCM by 15.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,415 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other R1 RCM news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,959.18. Following the sale, the president now owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,579.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About R1 RCM

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.