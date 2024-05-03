Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Decreased by Desjardins (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $666.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,975.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Featured Stories

