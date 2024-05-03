Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Lifted by Analyst

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Coinbase Global in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now anticipates that the cryptocurrency exchange will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coinbase Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on COIN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $228.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.06 and a 200-day moving average of $164.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $283.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 845.07 and a beta of 3.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 213,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,977,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 213,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,977,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,597 shares of company stock valued at $86,053,862 in the last 90 days. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

