Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HSIC. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $68.60 on Friday. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 881.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 55.6% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 15.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

