Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Lifted by Analyst

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kinetik in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Kinetik’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinetik’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $1.24. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 49.32% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $348.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinetik has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ KNTK opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.81. Kinetik has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTK. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinetik by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 10,470,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,616 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kinetik in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,589,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinetik by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 722,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,126,000 after buying an additional 494,453 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Kinetik by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 762,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,482,000 after acquiring an additional 376,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its stake in shares of Kinetik by 200.9% during the first quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 338,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 225,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinetik news, insider Matthew Wall sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $228,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 530,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,107,228.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinetik news, insider Matthew Wall sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $228,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 530,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,107,228.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jamie Welch purchased 14,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,972.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,599,225 shares in the company, valued at $121,473,843.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,095,803 shares of company stock worth $442,051,135 over the last ninety days. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 132.74%.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

