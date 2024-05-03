Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Issued By Wedbush

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIKE in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the footwear maker will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NKE. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $92.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 2,332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 176,476 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 10,184.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,139,000 after acquiring an additional 384,357 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in NIKE by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 194,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 69,363 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.