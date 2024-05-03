Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Commvault Systems, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Commvault Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the software maker will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commvault Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.01 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CVLT. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $104.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.64. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $60.43 and a 52 week high of $107.46.

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,426,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,907,000 after purchasing an additional 144,625 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 791.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 53,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $93,782.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,206 shares in the company, valued at $682,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,102,543.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,065,003.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $93,782.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,265. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

