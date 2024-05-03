Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Issued By National Bank Financial

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Great-West Lifeco’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$20.21 billion during the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.11.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

TSE GWO opened at C$41.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.20. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$37.06 and a 52-week high of C$45.18. The firm has a market cap of C$38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 12.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is presently 75.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.44, for a total transaction of C$123,062.08. In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.44, for a total value of C$123,062.08. Also, Senior Officer Linda Kerrigan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.95, for a total transaction of C$214,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 13,300 shares of company stock valued at $566,402 over the last three months. 70.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

