Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Johnson Outdoors Inc. Issued By Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Johnson Outdoors in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Johnson Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Johnson Outdoors’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $138.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.44 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Up 1.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.03 million, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.75. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $64.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 47.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.19%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.