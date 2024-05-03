Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issued By William Blair

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kforce in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Kforce’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kforce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $65.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kforce has a 52 week low of $50.89 and a 52 week high of $74.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $351.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.92 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the third quarter worth $7,069,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 732,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,682,000 after acquiring an additional 93,180 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kforce by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 60,436 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter worth $3,103,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,530,000 after acquiring an additional 40,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

