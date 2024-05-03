Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issued By William Blair

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Verisk Analytics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.21.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $233.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.03. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $198.40 and a 1-year high of $251.98.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 346,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,800,000 after buying an additional 34,077 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 421.9% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,011,000 after buying an additional 60,957 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 522,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,777,000 after buying an additional 28,008 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 60,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,409,000 after buying an additional 21,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $2,647,952. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

