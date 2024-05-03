Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Issued By B. Riley

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $17.28 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the mining company to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $3,778,275.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,699,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,494,606.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,275.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,699,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,494,606.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 87,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,640 and have sold 221,066 shares worth $4,464,688. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 514,890 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 120,540 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,988,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,491 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,970,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,908,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 554,022 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 125,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.