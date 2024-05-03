Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Issued By Raymond James

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.72. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of C$2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.22 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fortis from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$58.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$56.88.

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$54.38 on Friday. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$49.82 and a 12-month high of C$62.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.76. The company has a market cap of C$26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

In other news, Director Brian Slocum acquired 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$39.18 per share, with a total value of C$73,971.65. In other news, Director Brian Slocum acquired 1,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$39.18 per share, with a total value of C$73,971.65. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Hinsley sold 972 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.79, for a total transaction of C$37,706.21. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,851 shares of company stock valued at $111,115. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

