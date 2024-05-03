Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Issued By Noble Financial (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Orion Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Orion Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Orion Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Orion Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ORN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price (up from $6.25) on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Orion Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ORN opened at $7.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.38 million, a P/E ratio of -21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $160.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.75 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Travis J. Boone purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,924.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Travis J. Boone acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,924.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward Chipman Earle acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,040.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,861.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,990 shares of company stock valued at $217,335 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,530,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after buying an additional 125,778 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,856,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after buying an additional 1,556,399 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 364,680 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 645,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 297,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 630,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 154,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.