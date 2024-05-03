Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Issued By Roth Capital

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a report released on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SFM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

SFM opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.65. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $74.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 158,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,152.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 62,755 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,075,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $828,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,855.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $828,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,855.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Curtis Valentine sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $47,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,449 shares in the company, valued at $346,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,852 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,745. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

