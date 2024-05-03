Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Thryv Holdings, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thryv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Thryv’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $24.17 on Friday. Thryv has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Thryv had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $236.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Thryv

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $95,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 501,172 shares in the company, valued at $9,527,279.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thryv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Thryv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Thryv by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,254,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 1.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

