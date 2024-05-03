Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Issued By B. Riley

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for TrueCar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for TrueCar’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TrueCar’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on TrueCar from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

TrueCar Stock Up 6.9 %

TRUE stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.50 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 22.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,264,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 279,106 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 8,441,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,473,000 after acquiring an additional 216,636 shares during the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TrueCar by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 53,889 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,401.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

