Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Cut by National Bank Financial

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AFN. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$88.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.22.

Ag Growth International Trading Down 1.3 %

TSE:AFN opened at C$49.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$947.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$47.07 and a one year high of C$64.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.32.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.62. The firm had revenue of C$379.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$414.68 million. Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 4.51%.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.44%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.